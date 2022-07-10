Police: Woman's body found in Gore Creek

Someone called police after they spotted a body in Gore Creek near the East Vail park-n-ride lot.

Example video title will go here for this video

VAIL, Colo. — The Vail Police Department (VPD) is investigating the death of a 40-year-old woman after her body was found in Gore Creek near Vail on Saturday morning.

According to VPD, around 8:24 a.m. on Saturday, someone called the Vail Public Safety Communications Center after they spotted a body in Gore Creek near the East Vail park-n-ride lot at Bighorn Road.

VPD, Vail Fire, Vail Mountain Rescue and Eagle County Paramedic Services responded to the area and located the body of a 40-year-old woman. Police have not identified the woman but said she was not local to the area.

Police have not released how the woman died or if they believe the death was suspicious or not.

VPD is asking anyone with additional information in the investigation to contact Detective Sgt. Lachlan Crawford at 970-479-2201.

