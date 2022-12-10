Fire destroys home in Eagle's Nest neighborhood

Firefighters said the fire could be seen from the Blue River Parkway.

EAGLES NEST, Colo — More than 25 firefighters put out a fire that could be seen from Blue River Parkway on Saturday morning.

Summit Fire and EMS responded to the 1200 block of Golden Eagle Road, in the Eagle's Nest neighborhood, to a fire at a home that was under construction. Five engine companies, including Breckenridge-based Red, White & Blue Fire responded to the fire.

Summit Fire said when they arrived at the fire, the house was fully engulfed in flames. Twenty-five firefighters fought the fire that could be seen from the Blue River Parkway and other vantage points for two hours.

Firefighters were able to stop the fire from spreading to neighboring homes.

No one was injured in the fire, Summit Fire said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Silverthorne Police Department, the Silverthorne Water Department and the Silverthorne Public Works Department assisted with the fire.

