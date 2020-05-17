The fire burning north of Cave Creek Regional Park reached 1,492 acres as of late Monday.

CAVE CREEK, Ariz. — A brush fire burning in north Phoenix near Cave Creek has grown to 1,492 acres as of late Monday, according to the Arizona State Forestry.

The East Desert Fire, which was burning near 24th Street and Desert Hills Drive, quickly spread to hundreds of acres Sunday afternoon, fueled by wind through dry grass and brush.

About 132 homes were evacuated as of Monday morning, but none have been lost. No one is able to re-enter their homes due to fire danger and fire fighting in the area.

Winds were expected to continue challenging firefighters on Tuesday, increasing fire activity despite cooler temperatures.

Residents living north of Carefree Highway and east of 24th Street should prepare to evacuate, the Town of Cave Creek said through a Facebook post.

The Red Cross of Arizona has established an Emergency Evacuation Center at the main gym at the Cactus Shadows High School.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency authorized the use of federal funds to assist the state in fighting the fire Monday afternoon. The agency will provide up to 75% of eligible firefighting costs through a Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG).

The FMAG was authorized because the wildfire has the capability of causing enough destruction to be labeled a major disaster, FEMA Region IX regional administrator Robert J. Fenton Jr. said.

Crews had the fire 40% contained as of 7:30 p.m. Sunday, but it dropped to 20% as of Monday morning as the fire grew in size. The fire was 50% contained as of Monday night.

No one has been injured in the fire, firefighters said Sunday, but many residents were forced to evacuate.

“I have a bunch of stuff up there I kind of left in a hurry last night,” said Peggy Hughes, who had to be evacuated.

“It’s just me and the dog. We threw a couple things in the car and took off. I mean it is just things, but it’s a lot of things.”



The fire moved east/northeast toward the Cahava Springs area of Cave Creek, threatening homes.

A shed and RV were caught in the fire, firefighters said Sunday.

The East Desert Fire was believed to be human-caused, the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said.

The exact cause of the fire is still unknown.

AZ State Forestry ordered an additional six hotshot crews, 10 engines, and aircraft for Monday morning as crews worked through the night.

Temperatures and high winds are the biggest obstacles for firefighters on Monday and Tuesday.

Cave Creek Regional Park was temporarily closed as crews continued to battle the fire.

EVACUATION UPDATES:

Residents in evacuation areas are urged to have an emergency supplies kit to bring with them when leaving their homes.

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) recommends that residents near a disaster store emergency supplies in a plastic tub, small suitcase, trash can, backpack, or other containers.

Residents should make sure they have the necessities, such as three gallons of water per person and a three-day supply of ready-to-eat food, the NFPA said. A first-aid kit, prescription medications, contact lenses, and non-prescription drugs should also be taken into account.

Copies of any important family documents, including insurance policies, identification, bank account records, and emergency contact numbers should also be taken and put into a waterproof, portable container in your kit, the NFPA said.

The association lists other items that would help in a disaster, including:

Sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person

Battery-powered or hand-cranked radio and an NOAA weather radio to receive up-to-date information

Dust mask or cotton T-shirt to filter the air

Matches in a waterproof container

Complete change of clothing including long pants, long sleeve shirts, and sturdy shoes stored in a waterproof container

Signal flare

The entire NFPA checklist of supplies can be found here.

LIVE STREAM: SKY 12 ON SCENE MONDAY

This is a developing story. Tune into 12 News for the latest details.