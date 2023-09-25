Dozens of vases stolen from gravesites at Greeley cemetery

A couple noticed the one on their son's grave was missing when they visited to mark 24 years since his death.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREELEY, Colo. — A visit to a cemetery in Greeley brings a family peace.

Leo Jodoin and Sharon Brown-Jodoin find comfort laying flowers at their 16-year-old son Anthony's resting place. They've been doing it for 24 years, but Saturday's visit felt different.

"It was shocking," Sharon said. "We got out of the car. He picks up the flowers and says the vase is gone."

Someone stole the bronze vase from Anthony's gravesite. Sunset Memorial Gardens said so far they believe someone has taken about 50 vases.

"Just violated. Desecrated. This is wrong. I don't know, do these people have a conscience?" Sharon said.

Anthony died in a car crash in 1999. He was a passenger. His parents said Anthony and some friends were driving back to school after lunch, and the driver lost control.

"We have spent a lot of money in honor of our son, and are hurt somebody would do this to us," Leo said.

The cemetery plans to replace the vases for free, but if the one on Anthony's gravesite is stolen again, Leo and Sharon will have to pay for a new one.

"They run about $580 a piece, and that is a lot of money," Leo said. "That is what people are taking from us and everybody else."

Parents will never get over the loss of a son, and this makes it even more difficult to find some peace.

"I kept thinking on this, wondering who, and why. What do they get out of this?" Sharon said.

The cemetery said they are calling local scrap yards to ask them to be aware and to not take any of these vases. So far, none of the local businesses have seen the vases pop up.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

More local news: