Driver killed after fiery crash in Aurora

The fatal two-car crash shut down the intersection at South Buckley Road and East Mansfield Avenue for hours Saturday night.

AURORA, Colo. — One person is dead after a crash that closed the intersection of South Buckley Road and East Mansfield Avenue for hours Saturday night.

Around 8:45 p.m. Saturday, Aurora Police Department (APD) began receiving calls about a two-car crash at the intersection of South Buckley Road and East Mansfield Avenue. APD said callers reported a car was on fire and the driver was still inside.

When officers arrived on scene, police said they found a Dodge Charger engulfed in flames and a Honda Accord. Police said the driver of the Charger died at the scene. The driver of the Accord remained on the scene and was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

APD said a passenger in the Charger was able to escape before it caught fire and was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. A passenger from the Accord fled the scene and has not yet been identified.

Police said initial investigation found the Honda was traveling north on South Buckley Road. The Dodge was making a left turn from eastbound East Mansfield Avenue onto southbound South Buckley Road. According to APD, they collided at the intersection.

The identity of the deceased driver will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office once next of kin have been notified.

The Aurora Police Department Traffic Investigation responded to the scene and closed the intersection for several hours so they could collect evidence, photograph the scene, and take necessary measurements.

The investigation is ongoing and will determine what factors contributed to the accident.

If anyone witnessed the crash or has any information, and has not yet spoken to investigators, they are asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867).

This is the 47th traffic related fatality of 2022, ADP said.