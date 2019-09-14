DENVER, Colorado — Three people were injured Saturday when two vehicles crashed at the intersection of West 1st Avenue and Meade Street, sending one of the vehicles careening into a building.

Denver Fire Department said the crash was reported at 8:30 a.m. Both drivers and a passenger suffered injuries and were treated at the scene.

No one was in the building at the time of the crash.

The fire department said the front wall of the building had significant damage.

Denver Fire Department

Firefighters worked on securing the impacted area to make it safe to enter again.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS