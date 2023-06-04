APD: Man dies performing vehicle maintenance

Police said the man was working on the transmission of the vehicle when it rolled backward.

AURORA, Colo. — A man is dead after a vehicle rolled backward and pinned him under the front wheel, Aurora Police said.

The Aurora Police Department (APD) responded to the 3800 block of S. Uravan Street to assist another agency call on Saturday evening. On scene of the incident, police learned that a man working on the transmission of a pickup truck in his driveway, was crushed by the vehicle.

The Police Department said the vehicle rolled backward and pinned the man under the front passenger wheel.

First responder on scene attempted lifesaving actions on the man, but were unsuccessful, APD said. The man died at the scene, according to police.

Police did not identify the man but said he was 48 years old. His name and identity will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office.

