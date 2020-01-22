JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — Residents of Jefferson County will now be able to renew their vehicle registration at the grocery store instead of having to make a trip to a Colorado Department of Motor Vehicle location.

The county clerk and recorder announced that there are five kiosks in King Soopers stores throughout the county where residents can renew their vehicle registration on the spot.

To use the kiosk, scan the barcode on the front of your renewal postcard or type in your license plate number using the touchscreen. Pay your taxes and fees by check or credit card. Your tags will automatically print.

Here are the locations in Jefferson County:

Arvada King Soopers - 8031 Wadsworth Blvd. (NW corner of 80th & Wadsworth)

Conifer (Aspen Park) King Soopers– 25637 Conifer Road (N side of Hwy 285 & Conifer Road)

Wheat Ridge King Soopers– 5301 W. 38th Ave .(NW corner of 38th & Sheridan)

Lakewood Belmar King Soopers – 7984 W. Alameda Ave. (SW of Alameda & Wadsworth)

Ken Caryl King Soopers– 11747 W. Ken Caryl Ave. (NW corner of Ken Caryl and Simms)

Drivers who are registered in Jefferson County can also use kiosks located in other participating counties.

Those counties are:

Adams County

Arapahoe County

Boulder County

Broomfield County

Douglas County

Freemont County

Jefferson County

LaPlata County

Larimer County

Mesa County

Pueblo County

Weld County

> Click/tap here to find the kiosk nearest you.

