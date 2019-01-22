DENVER — After two years in Denver’s River North neighborhood, the Velorama music and bicycling festival will not return in 2019, according to a news release from the organizers.

The festival was put on by RPM Events Group as a companion to the Colorado Classic bicycling race. Tuesday's Velorama announcement comes a few weeks after the organizers of the Colorado Classic said it would become a women’s only race.

RELATED: Colorado Classic to become women's only race in 2019

RELATED: Velorama Festival returns to RiNo August 17

RELATED: Music, cycling festival coming to RiNo

“Velorama was created as a companion music and cycling festival to the Colorado Classic as part of RPM Events Group’s mission to return pro bicycle racing to Colorado in a sustainable way and with meaningful social impact while showcasing Colorado,” the news release from RPM Events reads. “By pivoting the Colorado Classic to become a women’s standalone pro bicycle race, we can fulfill that mission without the need for Velorama. In fact, early and overwhelming support for the women’s race from sponsors, the cycling community and fans has been confirmation that this is the right thing to do.”

Last year, Velorama’s lineup included acts like Modest Mouse and the Cold War Kids.

The announcement about the end of this event comes on the heels of one from the organizers of Grandoozy, which was intended to be a yearly major music festival in Denver but that has instead gone on a self-proclaimed “hiatus.”

RELATED: Grandoozy sits out 2019 after attendance comes nowhere close to maximum capacity

Grandoozy brought just over 55,000 attendees over the course of three days. The contract between Denver and the national events group Superfly allowed for a maximum capacity of 80,000 a day.