The deadly shooting at the high school in Santa Fe, Texas, has drawn comparisons to the 1999 Columbine shooting in Jefferson County.

9NEWS verified if such a comparison is justified.

Side-by-side: The basic facts

On Friday morning, a 17-year-old student at Santa Fe High School in Texas is accused of killing 10 people and injuring at least 10 more. Police identified the suspected shooter as Dimitrios Pagourtzis.

In April 1999, Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold murdered 13 people and wounded 23 more at Columbine High School.

Guns didn’t legally belong to the shooters

The Santa Fe High School shooter allegedly took a shotgun and a .38 revolver from his father, according to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Harris and Klebold used a TEC-DC9 semiautomatic handgun, a 9 mm Hi-Point semiautomatic carbine rifle and two sawed-off shotguns. All of these guns were legal to buy at the time, but not by them. The two illegally altered the shotguns by sawing off the stocks and shortening the barrels.

The rifle and shotguns were bought from a private dealer at a gun show by Robin Anderson a friend of the killers, who was 18 at the time. She was also Klebold’s prom date. Local police didn’t charge her, but Mark Manes, the man who sold them the handgun, pleaded guilty to providing a weapon to a minor in August 1999.

Plan was to inflict more damage with bombs

Harris and Klebold’s original plan was to bomb their high school cafeteria and shoot at people as they fled. But the bombs never went off.

Santa Fe police have found explosive devices both inside and around the school building in Texas and have warned the local community to call 911 if they spot anything suspicious.

It's too soon to say what Pagourtzis’ motives were in allegedly planting the bombs.

The schools had an armed officer on campus

At Columbine, Jefferson County Deputy Neil Gardner was returning from lunch at a nearby Subway restaurant when Harris and Klebod started shooting, according to police reports. Gardner exchanged fire with Harris, but the deputy missed.

Harris walked back inside the school and continued his rampage.

The officer from the Santa Fe High School is reported to be in critical condition and undergoing surgery. It's not yet known whether he fired at or hit Pagourtzis.

Wrote and shared disturbing images online in the months leading up to the shooting

Local police visited Harris’ home in March 1998 after someone called about the teenager’s online posts.

Harris created a website where he shared lists of things he hated and made profanity-laced threats to “rig up explosives all over town and detonate each of them at will.”

Screenshots of Pagourtzis’ now-removed social media pages show him wearing a “Born to Kill” T-shirt, sharing photos of guns and neo-Nazi paraphernalia, according to KHOU in Texas.

Bottom line

There are similarities among school shootings, but it’s difficult to determine whether one shooter is copycatting another – especially this early in an investigation.

Adam Lanza didn’t own the guns he used. He murdered his mother and took her weapons before he fatally shot 20 children and six staff members at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

And while Nikolas Cruz legally bought the gun he is accused of using in the Parkland shooting earlier this year, he had been flagged as a troubled kid with disturbing social media posts.

