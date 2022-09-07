Golf tournament to benefit local service dog training organization

The tournament is scheduled for Friday, September 30 at the Raccoon Creek Golf Course.

LITTLETON, Colo. — The 7th Annual Hero's Puppy for Life Golf Tournament is scheduled to happen at the Raccoon Creek Golf Course on Friday, September 30.

The annual golf tournament raises money for Hero's Puppy for Life, which is a local organization that helps veterans and emergency first responders get PTSD service dogs.

The registration fee for individual golfers is $165 and $660 for a foursome.

Golfer registration discounts end on September 9. Registration for the tournament ends September 16. Due to cart shortages, there will be no walk-on golfers this year.

More information about the tournament and registration can be found on the tournament's website.

The organization was formally named Veteran's Puppy for Life but changed its name several years ago to expand its PTSD services to emergency first responders as well as veterans.

