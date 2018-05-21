One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a fire in Westminster Monday morning.

Just before 7 a.m. firefighters responded to a home in the 11200 block of Xavier Drive after someone driving by the home spotted smoke.

Firefighters entered the home and found a small fire in a bedroom. The victim, who was also found in the bedroom, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, Westminster Fire said in a release.

Fire investigators are looking into the cause

