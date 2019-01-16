HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — Deputies believed a medical issue played a role in a crash earlier this week where a vehicle left the roadway, went airborne and crashed through portions of two homes in Highlands Ranch.

One of the homes sustained damage to the roof of the garage, according to South Metro Fire spokesperson Eric Hurst. The vehicle then went out of the side of this structure and went into the garage of the home next door.

Both of these homes in the 9700 block of Dunning Circle are below street level, according to Hurst.

On Thursday, The Douglas County Sheriff's Office tweeted a video of the vehicle involved traveling at a high rate of speed along Fairview Parkway moments before the crash occurred.

Cocha Heyden with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said the car came off of nearby Grace Boulevard.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said the driver of the car is an 86-year-old who had a medical issue prior to the car going off the road. They said they are still investigating, but do not believe there will be any criminal charges filed.

The driver was taken to the hospital but is expected to survive. No one else was injured during the incident, according to South Metro Fire.

