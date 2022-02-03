Vigil held to remember people who died of suspected fentanyl overdose in Commerce City

Family members have started a fundraiser to help raise money for the funerals of three of the five people.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Dozens of people gathered for a vigil on Wednesday to remember three of the five people who died of a suspected fentanyl overdose in Commerce City.

The vigil was held at Westminster Station Nature Play Park. Family and friends of Sabas Marquez, Humberto Arroyo-Ledezma, and Karina Rodriguez showed up with balloons and candles.

The group honored the five lives and held a moment of silence. Those who knew them personally spoke about who they were and how they will be remembered.

"These were great, great souls that left way too soon," one man said. "We pray for the families they left, parents, everyone that is mourning right now."

The families of Marquez, Arroyo-Ledezma, and Rodriguez have set up a fundraising page to help pay for the costs of the funerals.

According to the page provided by family, Marquez and Rodriguez just had a baby girl, and they have a son who is 11.

"We are asking for help with funeral costs and helping with things for the kids that they are going to need over the next few months," the fundraiser says.

According to the District Attorney's office, it's believed that all five died from overdoses after ingesting a drug they did not know was laced with fentanyl.

Toxicology results are still pending, but the coroner said the cause of the deaths is believed to be drug-related.

