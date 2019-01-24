ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — The public is invited to attend a vigil Thursday evening in memory of Adams County deputy Heath Gumm who was shot and killed while on duty one year ago.

Gumm, 31, was searching for a suspect related to an assault call on Jan. 24, 2018, when he was shot and killed. He is survived by his wife, Natasha.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office and the Adams County Sheriff's Foundation are hosting a vigil Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Adams County Sheriff's Office Substation. It's located at 4201 E 72nd Ave. in Commerce City. The event will take place outside in front of the main entrance.

Last year, Gumm was posthumously promoted to the rank of detective. In May, his name was added to the Dale R. McLaughlin Memorial at the Adams County Sheriff’s Office Headquarters during an emotional ceremony.

Dreion Dearing, 23, faces a first-degree murder charge. Sue Lindsay, a spokesperson for the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office, told 9NEWS that office is seeking the death penalty.

