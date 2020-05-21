WATCH LIVE: Denver partnership updates progress on plan to eliminate traffic deaths

9NEWS is streaming the Zoom meeting scheduled for 10 a.m.

DENVER — The Denver Streets Partnership (DSP) is scheduled give an update at 10 a.m. on the city's Vision Zero Action Plan.

The second annual report card grading the City and County of Denver's progress on its Vision Zero Action Plan aimed at eliminating traffic fatalities and serious injuries.

The report card from DPS includes an overall grade and individual grades in eight categories.

DSP said it will also recommend six policies to immediately make Denver streets safer and more people-friendly.

