Blood donations sink to lowest level in a year

People who donate blood through Jan. 20 will be entered to win tickets to the Big Game in Phoenix.

DENVER — Colorado's cold and snowy December and early January caused more than 1,300 blood donations to go uncollected, according to Vitalant.

Blood supplies for around 900 hospitals across the U.S. recently dropped to their lowest level in a year, Vitalant said.

Vitalant said the pandemic also contributed to creating lasting challenges in maintaining adequate blood supply. They said business-hosted blood drives have dropped by 50% since 2019, which accounts for a decline of 90,000 donations, as more people continue to work from home. The number of people donating with Vitalant has also dropped about 20% since 2019, while the need for blood remains high.

Donors of all blood types, especially type O and platelets, are needed, Vitalant said. Type O-positive is the most transfused blood type while O-negative can help people of any type, Vitalant said. Donated platelets often help cancer patients and have to be used within a week, Vitalant said.

People who make a donation through Jan. 20 will automatically be entered to win travel, tickets and more in Vitalant's Big Trip to the Big Game Giveaway. Go here to schedule an appointment and to learn more about the giveaway. The Super Bowl is being played in Glendale, Arizona on Feb. 12.

