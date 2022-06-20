Volunteer firefighter killed in shooting on I-70 in Aurora

The victim was John Jaros, assistant chief of the Glen Haven Area Volunteer Fire Department, the department said Monday.

GLEN HAVEN, Colo. — The man who was fatally shot while driving with his family on Interstate 70 in Aurora Saturday was the assistant chief of a volunteer fire department.

Aurora police said Jaros was driving his pickup truck on eastbound I-70 near Colfax Avenue at around 5:35 p.m. Saturday when several shots were fired into the truck, killing him. His wife and three children were also in the truck, and were not hurt.

Police said there were potential street racers in a white sedan and a black sedan who fired the shots. The victim was not racing, police said.

Police said it's not clear whether the drivers of the two cars were shooting at each other, or targeting the man in the truck.

The Aurora Reward Fund is offering up to a $10,000 reward for information in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call APD at 303-739-6113. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

A fund to help Jaros' family has been set up at the Bank of Estes Park. Donations can be made by mail or in person to The Jaros Family Fund Donation Account.

By mail:

The Bank of Estes Park

c/o The Jaros Family Fund Account

P.O. Box 2390

Estes Park, CO 80517

In person at branch locations:



255 Park Lane, Estes Park

501 St. Vrain Lane, #100, Estes Park

7989 Niwot Road, Longmont