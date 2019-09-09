IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. — When a mudslide ran right into Two Bears Tap and Grill on Friday, the owners expected to be closed for weeks.

The Idaho Springs restaurant, located off US-6, was covered with mud. Patio furniture was tossed around. A brick wall was destroyed.

“In my mind, we had about a month of work,” said manager Taylor Geltmaker, whose family bought the bar and restaurant three years ago.

But as soon as the storm had passed, the family started hearing from people who wanted to help.

“We had construction companies call. We had people we never met call. We had friends and family and everybody showed up with equipment, donations, food,” she explained. Dozens of people showed up to work on Saturday, and several were there on Sunday as well.

“I’ve never seen a storm like Colorado gave us, but I’ve also never seen a community do what Colorado did,” Geltmaker said. “It meant more than words can explain. The town gave us a miracle.”

Now, Geltmaker expects they can reopen the restaurant in a few days. Her goal is to have the doors back open sometime this week.

“It’s unbelievable, it's more than any person could ask for,” she said.

“There’s so many tears shed,” added Kalon Geltmaker, Taylor’s mother and a co-owner of the business.

“We’ve been here [in Colorado] five years. To make this close of friends in five years says a lot about Colorado,” she added. “What’s great about Colorado? The people.”

