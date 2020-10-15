Polis to discuss Colorado's voting system ahead of elections

The news conference will be live streamed in the attached video player, 9NEWS streaming devices, the 9NEWS YouTube page and on the 9NEWS app.

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colo.) and local elected officials will talk about the state's voting system on Thursday ahead of the upcoming presidential and local elections on Nov. 3.

9NEWS will live stream the news conference in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube page and on the 9NEWS app.

The news conference is scheduled to take place at 10 a.m. at the ballot drop-off box outside the Wellington Webb building.

Polis is expected to be joined by Lt. Governor Dianne Primavera, First Gentleman Marlon Reis, Secretary of State Jenna Griswold, Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman, Denver Clerk and Recorder Paul Lopez and State Sen. Julie Gonzales

>Video above: How Colorado election officials verify your ballot signatures.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3, but registered voters in Colorado began receiving mail-in ballots after Oct. 9.

With national concern about the integrity of mail-in ballots, Colorado is getting national attention for its system.

Colorado began statewide vote by mail in 2013, although some counties adopted mail ballots before that.