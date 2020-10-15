x
Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

Polis to discuss Colorado's voting system ahead of elections

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colo.) and local elected officials will talk about the state's voting system on Thursday ahead of the upcoming presidential and local elections on Nov. 3.

The news conference is scheduled to take place at 10 a.m. at the ballot drop-off box outside the Wellington Webb building.

Polis is expected to be joined by Lt. Governor Dianne Primavera, First Gentleman Marlon Reis, Secretary of State Jenna Griswold, Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman, Denver Clerk and Recorder Paul Lopez and State Sen. Julie Gonzales

>Video above: How Colorado election officials verify your ballot signatures.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3, but registered voters in Colorado began receiving mail-in ballots after Oct. 9. 

With national concern about the integrity of mail-in ballots, Colorado is getting national attention for its system. 

Colorado began statewide vote by mail in 2013, although some counties adopted mail ballots before that.

