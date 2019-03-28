Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. announced it will begin selling products containing Cannabidiol (CBD) in nine states, including Illinois.

Deerfield, Illinois-based Walgreens (Nasdaq: WBA) said it will sell the CBD products in 1,500 of its stores in Indiana, Oregon, Colorado, New Mexico, Kentucky, Tennessee, Vermont, South Carolina and Illinois.

CBD is extracted from the flowers and buds of marijuana or hemp plants but it doesn't get users "high" because it doesn't contain the plants' chemical tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

What will Walgreens begin selling? It won't be anything with THC, the company said.

"After a thorough review and analysis, we will be offering certain products containing Cannabidiol (CBD). ... The CBD-related items we are planning to carry are non-THC containing topical creams, patches and sprays. This product offering is in line with our efforts to provide a wider range of accessible health and wellbeing products and services to best meet the needs and preferences of our customers," a Walgreens spokesperson said in an emailed statement. Company officials said they didn't have an exact date on when the products would be available in Walgreens stores.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal.

