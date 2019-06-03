Three people were taken to the hospital after the vehicle they were in crashed into a parked car and then struck a home while fleeing from police, according to Denver Police Department spokesperson Jay Casillas

The incident happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. near Emerson Street and 23rd Avenue in Denver’s Five Points neighborhood.

Officers were in the area searching for a wanted suspect who they later located inside a nearby vehicle. When officers approached the vehicle, Casillas says the suspect sped off, lost control and crashed a few block later.

Officers were not pursuing the vehicle at the time of the crash, Casillas said.

Three people inside the vehicle were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. One person inside the parked that was struck was uninjured.

The home that the vehicle hit was minorly damaged.

Police have not said what the suspect driver was wanted for.

