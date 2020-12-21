Fire at warehouse near DIA under control

Aurora fire crews are responding to a fire Monday at a warehouse near Denver International Airport.

DENVER — Fire crews have controlled a blaze that started burning in a warehouse Monday afternoon near Denver International Airport.

Aurora Fire Rescue said the fire was reported near Jackson Gap Street and East 68th Avenue about 12:30 p.m.

By 1 p.m., AFR said that the fire was under control and no injuries had been reported.

A photo tweeted by the department shows a plume of smoke that was visible from blocks away.

No information has been released about potential injuries or what caused the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back to 9NEWS and 9NEWS.com for the latest information as it becomes available.