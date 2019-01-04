COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo enlisted the help of the Colorado Springs Fire Department's heavy rescue team to get Malaika, an African elephant, back on her feet Monday after she was found lying on her side during an early morning check.

Zoo staff found the 33-year-old elephant lying down about 5 a.m. Monday in the elephant barn and immediately started assembling a team to assist her, according to the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo.

If an elephant can't get up on its own and is down for too long, the animal could suffer stress to its organs. The problem could be fatal. The zoo's monitoring system showed Malaika went down about 3:45 a.m. from what appeared to be a leg wobble while sleeping.

The emergency assistance team of more than 20 members included Malaika's keepers, zoo veterinary staff, maintenance and grounds personnel, the Colorado Springs Fire Department's heavy rescue team and the Broadmoor Fire Department.

The team used the elephant barn's hoist system, which consists of ropes, pulleys and a strap that goes under the elephant's belly, to lift Malaika into a position where she could stand on her own. She was back on her feet at 6:47 a.m.

The elephant's keepers and veterinarians monitored her health throughout the day, according to the zoo. Malaika drank electrolyte water, enjoyed some of her favorite treats and took medication for inflammation and pain, the zoo said.

This isn't the first time Malaika has gotten herself into this position. She had to be rescued once before, on Jan. 1, 2018. She's had a lifelong issue with bowing and lacks strength in her back right leg. The issues have worsened with age, the zoo said.

Malaika came to the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in 2008. She weighs 8,500 pounds and stands 9 feet tall, according to the zoo's website.

As part of the zoo's care for its aging heard, staff members perform drills for situations like this one. The last "down elephant" drill was in January. The zoo credits that drill with the success of the procedure Monday to help Malaika.

