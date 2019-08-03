Watch the full video in the player above.

KUSA – A video taken by a 9NEWS viewer shows two moose near a lift line at Breckenridge Ski Resort Thursday – and one of the animals running through a ski storage area and scattering skiers before sauntering up a run.

“The fact that there’s a moose on a ski resort, or run, isn’t something people should be surprised about anymore,” Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesperson Mike Porras said.

Breckenridge spokesperson Sara Lococo confirmed that the incident did occur on Thursday near the Beaver Run Super Chair. In an email to 9NEWS, she reminded skiers and snowboarders who encounter a moose at the resort to keep away and to contact ski patrol and security immediately.

Danny Dill

RELATED: Moose caught on camera chasing skiers at Breckenridge Ski Resort

No one was injured during Thursday’s moose encounter, Lococo said.

“People should not attempt to approach, chase, follow or feed any wildlife on the mountain at Breckenridge Ski Resort,” Lococo wrote.

This isn’t the first time a moose has had a close encounter with skiers and snowboarders at Breckenridge this year.

Back in January, a woman posted a video of a bull moose approaching and charging a large crowd of people. No one was injured in that incident either.

Porras said CPW has two officers in the Summit County area, and they’re the ones who decided whether to relocate an animal. He said that moving moose is particularly difficult due to their size, and careful consideration is always taken.

“It’s a big operation, it requires a lot of people,” he said.

RELATED: A guide on how to react to every animal you might see on a Colorado trail

Given the state’s growing moose population, he said everyone in Colorado should educate themselves about what to do should they encounter a moose. That includes staying a good distance away, and trying to put an object between yourself and the animal.

“They don’t fear humans,” Porras said. “We consider moose to be probably the most dangerous animal in the backcountry if you don’t know what you’re doing about it.”

For more information about what to do during a moose encounter, go to CPW’s website: https://bit.ly/2HqYwMN

“Moose are gonna go where they want to go,” Porras said.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS