JOHNSTOWN, Colo. — The Town of Johnstown is working on correcting the water discoloration after residents complained about the issue this weekend.

Town officials said Sunday that the water is safe to drink and meets state drinking standards as required by the state.

According to the Johnstown Public Works director, it could take a couple of days for the water to clear up.

The problem began after stagnant water in a reservoir line entered the town's treatment system, leading to the discoloration. Staff will be flushing the line out for a minimum 24-hour period to help prevent the issue from happening again, town officials said.

Town staff will continue to flush lines and use hydrants around town to move the discolored water out of the system.

Johnstown officials debunked a reference to Flint, Mich. and their water lead problem.

"The Town does not have any lead lines in its distribution system, predominately using Polyvinyl chloride, and therefore does not have concerns about lead in the system," officials said in a Facebook post Sunday.

Officials added that lead and copper tests are required every year and if lead does exist, homes with waterlines that used lead solder during construction back in the early 1980s would see that problem.

Lead solder is not allowed to be used in construction methods nowadays, Johnstown officials said.

