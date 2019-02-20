Six classrooms and a hallway at Green Valley Ranch Elementary School were flooded after vandals broke in and damaged a thermostat, triggering a water sprinkler to break over the weekend.

According to a spokesperson for Denver Public Schools, video cameras caught three people break a window and enter the west Denver school just after midnight on Feb. 17. The broken window tripped the alarm and law enforcement arrived shortly after this, but the suspects were gone by the time they got there.

During the break-in, the people involved broke the thermostat in one of the classrooms. Temperatures in the room dropped throughout the night, and the low temperatures caused a water sprinkler to break.

As a result, three classrooms suffered significant damage. Water flooded six classrooms and a hallway.

The water was removed and the broken window was temporarily replaced while the new glass is being created.

The Denver Public Schools Facility Maintenance team is replacing the wet drywall in three classrooms. Maintenance is also assessing the cost of the damage and the cost of repairs.

School leaders have temporarily reassigned three classrooms for the next few days.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS