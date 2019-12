DENVER — A water main break on 18th Street between Wazee to Wynkoop streets caused road closures and left some buildings without water Sunday morning.

Denver Water said the incident involved a break in a 12-inch water main. Water was shut off in the area at about 9 a.m. Six buildings were without water.

It will take six to eight hours to complete repairs, Denver Water said.

We will continue to update this story as more details become available.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS