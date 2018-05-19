Crews worked to repair a 12-inch water main break at Sheridan Boulevard and Mississippi Avenue Saturday morning.

The break happened at about 7:30 a.m., and led to the closure of Sheridan Boulevard in both directions from Mississippi to Arizona avenues. The break has since been repaired, but the closure remains in place as crews work to repair a damaged road.

Denver Water says eight residential customers were without water due to the break, but had service restored by 1:30 p.m.

People are asked to avoid the area if possible. There is no estimated time for when the road will reopen.

© 2018 KUSA