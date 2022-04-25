Homeowners begin clean-up after water main break floods backyards and basements

Some people said there was more than 2 feet of water in their basements and yards during the worst of the flood on Sunday.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — Homeowners in Denver's Berkeley neighborhood spent Monday cleaning up basements and yards after a water main break flooded the streets.

A 24-inch water pipe broke Sunday morning near 45th Avenue and Perry Street, which caused flooding in the neighborhood, said Travis Thompson, a spokesperson with Denver Water. By 11:20 a.m. Sunday, water was shut off to the area, Denver Water said.

Water damage restoration trucks were parked on Quitman street for most of the day Monday.

Some homeowners along that road saw their backyards and basements with more than two feet of water.

Stacy Bramer was one of them.

"It was a lake and kind of a river because things were flowing all over my backyard," Bramer recalled. "They pumped out 4 truckloads [of water]. I don’t know how many gallons that was but they’re gigantic like cement-sized trucks."

Water main break floods portion of Berkeley neighborhood 1/14

2/14

3/14

4/14

5/14

6/14

7/14

8/14

9/14

10/14

11/14

12/14

13/14

14/14 1 / 14

Denver Water said they do not know the cause of the water main break. The pipe was about 100-years-old but other factors like the pipe material and a temperature shift could have played a role.

"Age is not necessarily a main factor to a main break," said Jose Salas, a spokesperson with Denver Water. "If we could predict when [water main breaks] were going to happen, they wouldn’t. But we do have a proactive program that allows us to try and get ahead of these main breaks as much as we can."

Denver Water does not need to claim responsibility for the break.

According to a pamphlet the department handed to residents, they are protected by the Colorado Governmental Immunity Act. Denver Water did state they will help residents with repairs.

"I just see a lot of dollar signs too, a lot of out-of-pocket expenses that I’m going to have to pay for and I don't know if it’s guaranteed that Denver Water is going to pay us back," Bramer said as she thought about potentially losing her home.

"This is my whole life so, I don’t want to get too emotional but this is what I put all my energy into," she said. "This is why I have a job to pay my mortgage."

Denver Water said 47 homes were without water on Monday. They said they hoped to have the water restored by the end of this evening and the road back open in a few days.