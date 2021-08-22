South Metro Fire on scene of water rescue at Chatfield State Park

LITTLETON, Colo. — South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR) confirmed Sunday evening that they were at the scene of a water rescue at Chatfield State Park.
According to the initial post from the SMFR Twitter account just after 7 p.m., four people ha fallen in the water after a boat capsized at the lake.
SMFR later said a total of 10 people had been in the water and one person was transported to a hospital nearby. It is unclear if that person suffered serious injuries.
>WATCH: The video above is about an increase in rescues due to high water levels.
Everyone is now out of the water, SMFR said.
This is a developing story and more updates will be added once they are received.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.