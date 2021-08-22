x
South Metro Fire on scene of water rescue at Chatfield State Park

South Metro said 10 people were in the water after a boat capsized on Sunday.

LITTLETON, Colo. — South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR) confirmed Sunday evening that they were at the scene of a water rescue at Chatfield State Park.

According to the initial post from the SMFR Twitter account just after 7 p.m., four people ha fallen in the water after a boat capsized at the lake. 

SMFR later said a total of 10 people had been in the water and one person was transported to a hospital nearby. It is unclear if that person suffered serious injuries.

>WATCH: The video above is about an increase in rescues due to high water levels.

Everyone is now out of the water, SMFR said.

This is a developing story and more updates will be added once they are received. 

