Town of Empire experiencing low water levels

The town's water treatment system is not able to produce enough water to meet demands, officials said on Sunday.

EMPIRE, Colo. — The Town of Empire is currently unable to produce enough water to meet the water system's demands, the Empire Police Department (EPD) said in a release Sunday.

Water in the town comes from the flow of Madd Creek and right now the current water levels are too low, according to the release.

EPD said businesses and residents in the area reported not having water or low pressure on Sunday morning. Police said this is only temporary while additional measures are taking place.

The release said the town is working to increase the water intake at Madd Creek and supplement water into the UV Water Filtration plant. A new filtration tank will be delivered on Monday, according to the release, but it's not clear when it will be activated.

Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Management are helping Empire by providing 5-gallon buckets, EPD said.

Empire has been working on improving its water sources over the years after many problems over the last few years, the release said.

As the town works to restore full water pressure, EPD said residents can fill up a container of water at a water tank located at Theobold Park, 52 E. Park Ave. (HWY 40).

Water will also be available for residents at Theobold Park and Town Hall on Sunday until 5 p.m. and during regular business hours on Monday.

