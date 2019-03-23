EVERGREEN, Colo. — About 300 homes and businesses will be without water or will experience low water pressure in central Evergreen for most of the day Saturday due to repairs for a water main break.

According to Dave Lighthart with the Evergreen Metropolitan District, a 12-inch water main at Evergreen Parkway and Stagecoach Boulevard needs repairs.

The water outage is slated to begin at 11 a.m. and might last up to eight hours.

Some homes could continue to get water but will see much lower water pressure.

Some customers also might see discolored water. If water remains discolored after the water main has been repaired, flush the line with the cold water faucet until the water clears.

