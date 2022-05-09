Teen nearly drowns in lazy river

Federal Heights Fire said the boy was taken to North Suburban Medical and then transferred to Children's Hospital.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. — A 14-year-old boy is recovering after nearly drowning at Water World Saturday afternoon.

The boy was found unresponsive in the park's lazy river at around 3 p.m., according to Federal Heights Fire.

The teen was pulled from the water by park staff and bystanders, and CPR was begun, fire officials said.

Fire and EMS personnel arrived shortly after and took over CPR operations. CPR was continued on the boy as the boy was rushed to North Suburban Medical Center in Thornton, according to a fire department spokesperson.

The teen was then transferred to Children's Hospital in Aurora, officials said. The boy's condition was not known by fire officials 9NEWS spoke with.

Federal Heights Fire said the teen's near drowning does not seem suspicious.

Monday is the final day for Water World's 2022 season. The park is normally open from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.