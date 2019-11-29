WATKINS, Colo. — A suspect who the Adams County Sheriff's Office said shot multiple rounds at deputies during a pursuit Friday morning is dead after a deputy returned fire.

The incident began at around 7:10 a.m., when the Adams County Sheriff's Office said deputies tried to stop a stolen vehicle near the Shell truck stop in Watkins.

Investigators say the suspect took off in the stolen car and began shooting at deputies.

The pursuit ended near East Colfax and Peterson Road when an Adams County deputy returned gunfire and hit the suspect, according to a Facebook post from the agency.

The suspect has not been identified. The sheriff's office also did not identify the deputy involved.

The incident led to a closure of US 36 at Manila Road in Watkins, which is about 25 miles east of downtown Denver by way of Interstate 70.

This is a developing story. 9NEWS will post updates as soon as they become available.

