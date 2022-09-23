Funeral for deputy killed in hit-and-run to take place Saturday

The service itself is private, but the public is invited to pay their respects along a procession route to honor Weld County Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz.

Example video title will go here for this video

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A private funeral service will be held Saturday for Weld County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz who was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash.

There will be a procession prior to the 10 a.m. service and members of the public are welcome to gather along the route to pay their respects.

Hein-Nutz was on her way to work at the Weld County Jail on Sept. 18 when she was struck by Norberto Garcia-Gonzales at the intersection of AA Street and Weld County Road 37, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

A witness reported that Garcia-Gonzales ran into a cornfield after the crash. He was arrested the next day in the Fort Collins area.

On Saturday morning, the Hein-Nutz family will be escorted to Foundations Church in Loveland from the Weld County Sheriff’s Office in a multi-agency law enforcement procession. Several deputies and professional staff members will ride their motorcycles in Hein-Nutz’s honor.

The procession will depart at 8:45 a.m. from the Weld County Jail, 2110 O St. in Greeley. The route is as follows:

West on O Street to North 25th Avenue

South on North 25th Avenue to F Street

West on F Street to North 35th Avenue

South on North 35th Avenue to West 10th Street (U.S. 34 Business in Greeley)

West on West 10th Street to U.S. 34.

West on U.S. 34 (East Eisenhower Boulevard in Loveland) to North Denver Avenue

South on North Denver Avenue to East 13th Street

West on East 13th Street to Des Moines Avenue

North on Des Moines Avenue to Foundations Church parking lot

While the service is not open to the public it will be streamed live by the Foundations Church in Loveland.

After the funeral, Hein-Nutz’s remains will be taken to her hometown of Bismarck, North Dakota for a private, family burial.

Hein-Nutz joined the Sheriff's Office in 2018 and was assigned to the Weld County jail as a detention deputy.

The Sheriff's Office is accepting donations to help the family through this difficult time. The public can make a tax-deductible donation to the Weld County Sheriff's Office Posse and note Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz in the memo. Checks can be sent or dropped off at Weld County Sheriff's Office headquarters, 1950 O St. Greeley, CO 80631. Include your name, address and phone number to receive a tax letter.

Garcia-Gonzales had his first court hearing Tuesday afternoon and is currently being held on a $500,000 bond.