Nearly 100 dogs rescued from Weld County hoarding case

The dogs will be available to adopt at multiple animal shelters in the Denver Metro area.

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Nearly 100 dogs are looking for a new home after they were removed from a home in Weld County on Tuesday.

According to the Colorado Department of Agriculture (CDA), CDA's Pet Animal Care and Facilities Act and the Weld County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) removed 95 dogs from a house in Weld County.

CDA said they issued a cease and desist order for the owner of the house for operating an animal shelter or sanctuary at the house without a valid license.

WCSO is investigating the case, no arrests have been made as of Friday evening.

All the dogs rescued from the home were small Chiweenies (Chihuahua and Dachshund mix) and Terrier mix.

Since the dogs have been rescued from the home, they have been taken to different animal shelters in Colorado, CDA said. Thirty-five of the dogs were taken to Larimer Humane Society, the other dogs were taken to Foothills Animal Shelter, the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, and MaxFund Animal Shelter.

“CDA would like to recognize the efforts of the Colorado Humane Society and Larimer Humane Society, who offered assistance with the capture and transport of the dogs for release to the shelters across the Front Range,” said Nick Fisher, PACFA Program Section Chief.

CDA said once the dog are examined by the shelter, many of the dogs will be available for adoption. Check the humane society's websites for adoption details.

Rescue Alert: 15 dogs arrive at HSPPR from a hoarding situation Last week, we got a request from PACFA to assist with a... Posted by Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region on Wednesday, April 19, 2023

