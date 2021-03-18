Roads shut down north of Greeley after semi crashes into natural gas line

The crash happened near Weld County Roads 29 and 72, which is north of Greeley.

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Deputies have closed all of the access roads within a mile radius after a sandbox truck collided with a natural gas line north of Greeley.

The crash happened near Weld County Road 29 and Weld County Road 72, according to the Weld County Sheriff's Office (WCSO).

No additional information about potential injuries was immediately available.

Atmos Energy is on the scene and is working to shut off the gas line, WCSO said.

Fire units with Greeley, Windsor, Ault and Eaton all responded to the explosion, Greeley Fire said.

