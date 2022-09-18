Weld County deputies searching for suspect in fatal hit-and-run

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of AA Street and 37th Avenue.

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Law enforcement officers from multiple agencies are searching for a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that killed a motorcyclist Sunday evening.

The Weld County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of AA Street and 37th Avenue, north of Greeley. It involved a motorcycle and a van. The Colorado State Patrol said the motorcyclist, a 24-year-old woman, was killed.

Deputies said the driver of the van ran from the scene into a nearby cornfield as deputies were arriving.

Law enforcement officers from multiple agencies are actively searching for the suspect Sunday night. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Anyone with information can also contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at info@nococrimestoppers.com or 1-800-222-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Calls to the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers are not recorded and the phone does not have caller ID, according to the NoCoCrimestoppers website. A coordinator completes a tips information form, makes initial inquiries and passes the information along to investigators.

A two-way dialogue system online also allows tipsters to come back and provide additional information and ask questions.

A community board of directors meets regularly to evaluate arrests and determine reward amounts.

