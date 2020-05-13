Software upgrade to suspend Weld County fingerprint services for 2 days starting May 19

Software upgrades will suspend fingerprint services at two locations in Weld County for two days next week.

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Software upgrades will suspend fingerprint services in Weld County for two days next week at two Weld County Sheriff's Office locations.

According to a release from the Weld County Sheriff's Office, on Tuesday, May 19 all fingerprinting services will not be available at the Del Camino Substation, located at 4209 Weld County Road 24 1/2, in Longmont, as new equipment is installed and staff are trained.

On Wednesday. May 20, the Weld County Sheriff's Office Administrative Office will undergo the same update and fingerprinting services for new concealed handgun permits will be unavailable, according to the release. The administrative office is located at 1950 O St. in Greeley.

For more information, contact Office Manager Michael Johnston at 970-400-2807 or mjohnston@weldgov.com.