Man dies after car swept away in floodwaters

The Weld County Sheriff's Office said the man had driven onto a barricaded road Friday.

ROGGEN, Colo. — A man has died after his car got caught in floodwaters on a barricaded road.

The Weld County Sheriff's Office said they responded at around 9 a.m. Friday to a traffic hazard at Weld County Road 73 and Weld County Road 16 near Roggen due to a car floating in the water with someone inside.

The sheriff's office said in a release that the man in the car had driven past the roadblocks that were there to prevent vehicles from entering the dangerous floodwaters in the area.

The car was swept away, the sheriff's office said, and the man was pulled out by witnesses. Life-saving measures were unsuccessful and the man died.

Keenesburg Police also responded to help with the incident, but one of their vehicles was also washed away by floodwaters. The officer was able to get out and was not hurt.

The release said Weld County deputies rescued six people and five dogs from floodwaters Friday.

The sheriff's office said there are barricades at eastbound Weld County Road 71 and Weld County Road 16, but drivers have been disregarding them and going around them because the road appears to be clear just beyond the barricades.

A deputy is currently stationed just past the barricade to slow people down and prevent them from going into the water.

The sheriff's office is asking drivers to stay out of the area and to obey traffic barricades because they are there for their safety.

