Sheriff's office hopes artistic reconstruction will help identify man found dead in 2018

Skeletal remains were found near Fort Lupton in 2018, but investigators believe the man died in 2016 or even earlier.

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Investigators with the Weld County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) hope an artistic reconstruction based on skeletal remains found near Fort Lupton in 2018 will help them identify who they belong to.

The remains of John Doe were found on Dec. 7, 2018, several yards from the South Platte River near U.S. 85 and Colorado 52. Investigators believe the man was a transient and died in 2016 or earlier.

Based on analysis of the bones, they believe the victim is a white man who was between 45 and 65 years old. He was five feet six inches to six feet tall.

He was wearing a Colorado Division of Water Resources baseball hat at the time of his death and officials with the agency were contacted and are cooperating with the investigation.

Unfortunately, the information provided didn’t lead to a positive identification of John Doe. His information was also entered into a database for missing or unidentified persons cases throughout the United States but yielded no results.

No hair was found with the victim, so the man's hair color is not known.

John Doe had the following items on or near his person when his remains were discovered:

A 1/2-inch long rubber chicken

A black and white, heart-shaped stone charm approximately 1 inch in diameter

Kirkland brand blue jeans

Black Hanes boxer briefs

Black, extra-large Paradox windbreaker jacket and pants

Size 12 men’s Keens brown and grey hiking boots

Gray hiking socks

A green, grey and orange backpack

A worn Colorado Division of Water Resources baseball cap

A black, 2004 or older Toyota car key in a black, Swiss Gear wallet

A Buck folding pocket knife

A Red, Ezred LED flashlight

Black and silver wire rim sunglasses

Computer cables for connecting antiquated computer equipment

Photos of most of the items can be found in the gallery below.

Investigators have some theories but so far have not determined exactly how the man died.

Anyone who thinks they might know this John Doe is asked to call Det. Dayle Rosebrock 970-400-2889 or Cold Case Det. Byron Kastilahn 970-400-2827 or Chief Deputy Coroner Joey Weiner at 970-400-4990.