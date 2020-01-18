WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Weld County authorities found themselves working with an unusual animal when they were called out to a residence on Friday.

Animal control officers, along with the Weld County Sheriff's Office(WCSO), responded to a home where the owner was keeping a wolf-dog hybrid as a pet. The owner had decided to surrender the wolf, named Shadow, and asked for animal control officers to remove Shadow from the residence.

Weld County officials enlisted the help of a wolf sanctuary, which assisted in taking Shadow to the sanctuary where she can interact with other wolves.

"Shadow is a very beautiful animal, but like any wild animal should not be kept as a pet," a Facebook post from the sheriff's office says. "We are happy that Shadow is going to a great home and wish her the best."

