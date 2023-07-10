Residents asked to help with troubling tumbleweed problem

Weld County officials said tumbleweeds clog ditches and fence lines and can also force road closures.

WELD COUNTY, Colo — Tumbleweed growth is so bad in Weld County, officials asked for the community's help to stop the growth.

In a news release, the Weld County Office of the Board of Commissioners said the tumbleweeds blowing through the county clog irrigation ditches and fence lines. It was so bad in one area that the county had to shut down a portion of a road.

The press release said that in April they closed a portion of Weld County Road 53, southeast of Kersey and northwest of Keenesburg, for three days because tumbleweeds covered the pavement.

To stop more tumbleweeds from growing in the county, officials reminded residents that they have the power to stop the growth of Kochia and Russian Thistle on their own properties.

Weld County said that Kochia and Russian Thistle tumbleweeds typically form near buildings, fences, non-productive ground or near other areas of disturbance.

Officials said residents can help stop the spread of the nuisance weeds on their property with some yard work including:

Mowing and mulching to a manageable height.

Planting native grasses and other desirable vegetation.

Chemical application.

Residents can also call the Weed Division with the county to find a treatment plan.

