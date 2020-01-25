GREELEY, Colo. — A Weld County man pleaded guilty in a hit-and-run crash that killed a Greeley firefighter last year.

On the morning of April 25, police said Steve Kuzik was riding his motorcycle east on 5th Street in Greeley on his way to work.

RELATED: 'You could only hope to be like him': Greeley firefighter killed in motorcycle accident remembered

Cody Boetger was headed west on 5th near 14th Avenue when he crossed the center line and struck Kuzik head-on, police said. Boetger then drove away from the scene.

Greeley Police tracked Boetger down near Weld County Road 37 and AA Street. Police said Boetger's car had "heavy, fresh damage to the front end" when he was arrested.

Sentencing for Boetger is scheduled for March 10. He faces up to 10 1/2 years in prison.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS