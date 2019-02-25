A Coloradan known for being a relentless advocate for disability rights died on Sunday.

Carrie Ann Lucas was a nationally-recognized attorney who lived with a severe neuromuscular disease. She grew up in Windsor, Colo. and had several careers including being a teacher, ordained minister and legal assistant before becoming an attorney.

KUSA

She helped to lead battles against discrimination and in favor of better care and access for people with disabilities.

According to her an obituary on her Facebook page, Lucas died following an "arbitrary denial" by an insurance company, which led to various health issues.

Lucas is survived by four children, her parents and two siblings.

She was 47.