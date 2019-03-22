DENVER — The Wellington E. Webb Municipal Office Building in downtown Denver will be closed to city employees and the public on Friday due to significant damage to the building’s power supply system.

A release from the city said the damage occurred during routine maintenance and testing that was performed at the building located at 201 West Colfax Ave. on Thursday afternoon.

As a result of the outage, there was no power to any elevators and the Denver Fire Department was called out to assist people who were on upper floors of the building. The Denver Public Schools art show was also canceled Thursday night.

Xcel Energy was working with the Department of General Services on a solution, but it's unclear how long it could take to fix. In its release, the city said employees and residents would not be granted access "until further notice."

City Employees who work in offices located in the Webb building should contact their supervisors for instructions on Friday work locations.

If you planned to conduct business in the Webb Building on Friday, you are encouraged to visit www.denvergov.org to search for online service options or call 311 for assistance.

