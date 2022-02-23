WATCH LIVE: Crews responding to another explosion in Westminster

Westminster Fire Department said crews are working an explosion at the Stratus Townhomes, and some evacuations have been issued.

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Westminster Fire Department said crews are responding to an explosion at the Stratus Townhomes Wednesday afternoon.

The fire department said at 1:47 p.m. that crews were responding to the 8300 Sheridan Blvd., and told residents in buildings 16, 17, 18 and 19 to evacuate.

The cause is under investigation, and the fire department did not have immediate information on any potential injuries.

Northbound Sheridan Boulevard is closed between 80th and 88th avenues, and the fire department is asking people to avoid the area.

School buses that normally drop off at the Stratus Townhomes are returning to the schools they came from, where parents can pick up their children.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) camera in the area showed a large plume of smoke coming from the area.

Adams County Fire Rescue and Arvada Fire also responded to the scene.

A closer look at the #StratusFire after @WestyFire says there was an explosion pic.twitter.com/sCrgOB7YlE — Katie Eastman (@KatieEastman) February 23, 2022

This is the second explosion Westminster authorities have responded to this week. The other one was less than two miles away.

A cadaver dog alerted to possible human remains inside the home that was leveled by an explosion early Tuesday morning in the 7700 block of Knox Court, according to the Westminster Police Department (WPD).

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as additional information is confirmed.

> Do you have a news tip on this story or any other story? We want to hear from you! Tell us about it by emailing newstips@9news.com.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

You can watch videos on demand from our top stories, local politics, investigations, Colorado specific features and even classic 9NEWS videos from the 1980s. If you missed a special program, such as a documentary, you will find them in the "9NEWS Original" channel on the app.

> See a typo in one of our stories? Let us know so we can fix it! Email viewerfeedback@9news.com.