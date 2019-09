JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — The westbound lanes of Interstate 70 were closed at the Morrison exit after a crash involving a motorcycle and two other vehicles.

The Colorado State Patrol says a motorcycle rear-ended a vehicle near mile marker 256, then was rear-ended by another vehicle at around 4:10 p.m. Saturday.

The motorcycle rider suffered serious injuries.

The westbound lanes were closed, but the Colorado Department of Transportation tweeted at around 4:45 p.m. that they had reopened.