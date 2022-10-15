Car theft leads to police pursuit in Westminster

Police said the incident happened in the 9100 block of Wadsworth Parkway around 6 p.m. on Friday.

Example video title will go here for this video

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Police said a suspect who is believed to have stolen a vehicle is dead after shooting themselves during a police pursuit.

Westminster Police Department (WPD) said around 6:13 p.m. Friday that they were called to the 9100 block of Wadsworth Parkway for a vehicle theft in progress. A witness at the scene told police that at they confronted at least three suspects trying to steal a vehicle. The witness said two of the suspects pointed a gun at them.

The witness told police that the suspects then fled the scene in the stolen vehicle. Police said the witness was able to provide them with a description of the stolen car and a license plate number.

Police were able to locate the stolen vehicle near 92nd Avenue and Pierce Street. Police said an associated second vehicle was following the suspect.

WPD attempted a traffic stop on the suspect, however, they refused to stop. Police said they pursued the suspect at 92nd Avenue and Eaton Street.

During the pursuit, the suspect attempted to make a turn at a high-rate of speed and crashed, WPD said. When the suspect crashed, police said a gun in the vehicle discharged.

The discharged gun hit the suspect, in what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said. No one else was shot.

The suspect was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, WPD said. Police did not say the age of the suspect but said they were a juvenile male.

The second vehicle believed to be involved in the incident was found in Denver.

Police have not announced any arrests in the investigation.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.